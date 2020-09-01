Call of Duty League rostermania: 2021 CDL preseason

The inaugural season of the Call of Duty League only ended a couple of days ago, but rostermania is already in full swing.

With the 2020 season now in the rear-view mirror, all 12 CDL franchises are immediately starting to plan for 2021. The league is officially returning to four-vs-four gameplay, which means that each organization will have to remove one player from its starting lineup.

The Call of Duty League also isn’t expanding for 2021, according to ESPN Esports. This means that the number of starting players in the CDL will decrease from 60 to 48 next year.

The 2021 CDL “League Year” will officially begin on Sept. 14 at 2am CT. “From this time, free agents may enter into new player contracts with any team in the league,” the CDL said. “Teams may begin submitting 2021 season player contracts for league office review and may also begin submitting player trades for league office review. Players who are currently under contract with an existing team remain subject to the terms of such player contract but are free to negotiate any amendments with their team.”

Over the next few months, all of the CDL franchises will be making at least one change to their lineups. Here are all of the confirmed roster moves heading into the 2021 season of the Call of Duty League.

Clayster becomes a restricted free agent

Restricted F/A for CDL 2021 Season



Read: https://t.co/OTkf7S7FiG — Empire Clayster (@Clayster) September 1, 2020

Less than 48 hours after winning his third Call of Duty world championship, Clayster announced that he’s a restricted free agent for the 2021 season on Sept. 1. The Dallas Empire also tweeted “with the heaviest of hearts we are forced to let go of an absolute legend.”

Dallas will likely enter the 2021 season with the lineup of Crimsix, Shotzzy, iLLeY, and Huke, but this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

This article will be updated regularly as roster changes are confirmed for the Call of Duty League.