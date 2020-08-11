Call of Duty League reveals free agency start date, introduces 2-way contracts

With the 2020 Call of Duty League Playoffs drawing near, the league has announced its roster construction rules for the 2021 season.

As of Sept. 14 at 2am CT, the 2021 CDL season will officially begin. Players who are not under contract will become free agents and are able to sign new deals with other teams. Teams can also begin trading players at that time. Additionally, the league said teams which choose to exercise the one-year extension option in a current player’s contract must do so by 1:59am CT on Sept. 7.

2021 Call of Duty League Roster Construction Rules: https://t.co/7l9bzanRSo pic.twitter.com/SXmEk9Tmsi — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 11, 2020

For the 2021 season, the CDL is introducing 14-day contracts, which have been utilized in the Overwatch League, Activision Blizzard’s other city-based esports league. Players can only sign two of these contracts with a single team.

Another addition to the league’s roster construction rules next season is the designation of a “Two-Way Player.” These players are eligible to compete in the CDL and Challengers events with different teams, although there are restrictions. While every player could theoretically be considered a two-way player, a maximum of two of these players may compete together on the same Challengers team at the same time. Players that competed in a CDL match also must wait at least one week before playing a Challengers match.

The inaugural CDL season will conclude with the $4.6 million CDL Playoffs and Championship Weekend, which will determine the first CDL champion.