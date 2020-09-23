Seattle Surge introduces new roster of Octane, Prestinni, Gunless, and Loony

The Seattle Surge has revealed its lineup heading into the 2021 Call of Duty League season—and it looks like a formidable one.

Prestinni, Gunless, and Loony will be joining Octane on Seattle next season, shaping out the Surge to be a top team in the CDL that will look to surpass the inaugural squad’s disappointing 11th-place finish.

On Sept. 4, the Surge parted ways with its entire roster except for Octane, leaving him as the lone player on the lineup for a few weeks. Now, he’s got a full squad ready to go in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunless was a starter for the Chicago Huntsmen last year but got benched mid-season in favor of Prestinni, who joined the team to reunite with his brother, Arcitys. Loony was also a starter who ended the season on the bench for the Toronto Ultra.

The new squad features a few different reunions. Loony and Octane previously teamed together in Advanced Warfare and Black Ops III. Loony also played with Gunless during the CoD: WWII season. Prestinni and Gunless played together in Infinite Warfare, winning their first major LAN together at the CWL Atlanta Open in February 2017.

Dot Esports’ Corey “CRONE” Davis previously reported on this potential roster as far back as Sept. 8, so this team has been in the works for a while.