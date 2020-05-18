Chicago Huntsmen acquires Prestinni from Florida Mutineers

Prestinni and Arcitys have officially been reunited.

The Florida Mutineers transferred 2019 Call of Duty world champion Prestinni to the Chicago Huntsmen today. The 21-year-old will once again be teaming with his twin brother Arcitys.

Welcome to the team @Prestinni, Time To Hunt 🏆’s. pic.twitter.com/utqto8iAEB — Chicago Huntsmen (@Huntsmen) May 18, 2020

Neither Chicago nor Florida announced the details of the trade. Although Chicago didn’t specify if Prestinni will join the active roster, he’ll likely replace General in the Huntsmen’s starting lineup.

General replaced Gunless in Chicago’s starting roster on May 4. The Huntsmen didn’t compete in an official Call of Duty League tournament with this iteration of its lineup, however.

In February, the twins faced off against each other for the first time in their professional careers at the Atlanta Home Series. Prestinni and the Mutineers reverse swept Arcitys and Chicago to eliminate them from the tournament.

Following that event, however, Prestinni was benched by Florida and replaced by Fero on March 6. Prestinni hasn’t competed in the Call of Duty League since it transitioned to an online-only format in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prestinni will likely make his Huntsmen debut in the next CDL event, the Seattle Home Series. Chicago face off against the Paris Legion at 3pm CT on Friday, May 22.