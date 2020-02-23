Florida Mutineers upset Chicago Huntsmen in 2020 Call of Duty League Atlanta Home Series semifinals

For the first time in their professional careers, twin brothers Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson and Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson faced off against one another today in the Call of Duty League Atlanta Home Series semifinals. And Prestinni got the better of his brother in this matchup when the Florida Mutineers picked up the 3-2 reverse sweep win over the Chicago Huntsmen.

All of the maps in this series were hard-fought. The Huntsmen, who won the London Home Series event on Feb. 9, went up 2-0 against Florida and looked poised to make it back to the grand finals. But Prestinni and the Mutineers fought back and handed Chicago their first series loss of the Call of Duty League season.

Despite a slow start by Prestinni in map one, Florida held the lead for most of Azhir Cave Hardpoint. But Chicago made a late comeback behind Dylan “Envoy” Hannon’s 41-kill performance to win map one 250-241. Cesar “Skyz” Bueno led the lobby with 43 kills in Florida’s losing effort.

Map two, Arklov Peak Search and Destroy, was another extremely close showdown. Both teams traded rounds, but Chicago once again pulled away late to pick up the 6-4 victory. Matthew “FormaL” Piper and Peirce “Gunless” Hillman both dropped 10 kills to lead the lobby in map two.

Prestinni wasn’t going to let his brother earn bragging rights over him that easily, however. The 2019 world champion led St. Petrograd Domination with 25 kills to give Florida the 167-121 map three victory. The Mutineers then took Hackney Yard Hardpoint 250-186 to force a decisive fifth map—Prestinni and Skyz both dropped 27 kills for Florida.

With all momentum on their side, Florida convincingly won Gun Runner Search and Destroy 6-2 to complete the reverse sweep of Chicago. Prestinni once again had the most kills in the lobby in map five to help his squad take down the Huntsmen and his twin brother.

Florida will now advance to the grand finals where they’ll face the Atlanta FaZe, who also pulled off a reverse sweep in the semifinals to take down the Minnesota RØKKR.

The grand finals of the Atlanta Home Series will start soon on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.