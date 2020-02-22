Group play and bracket results for 2020 Call of Duty League Atlanta FaZe Home Series

The second Home Series event of the 2020 Call of Duty League season is officially underway.

The inaugural season of the franchise league hosted its first Home Series event in London two weeks ago. The Chicago Huntsmen swept the Dallas Empire in the grand finals to capture the first Call of Duty League Home Series title.

The Atlanta FaZe didn’t compete at the London Home Series, however. Now it’s their turn to show what they’re made of on home soil.

The Atlanta Home Series will only feature eight of the 12 Call of Duty League franchises. They’ll be separated into two groups for pool play. The two teams from each group that win two matches will move on to play in a single-elimination bracket until a Home Series champion is crowned.

Here are the results from the 2020 Call of Duty League Atlanta Home Series, updated with the most recent games on top.

Saturday, Feb. 22 (Group play)

Minnesota RØKKR vs. Paris Legion (Group B)

Minnesota win 3-1

Gun Runner Hardpoint: 250-211 Paris

St. Petrograd Search and Destroy: 6-3 Minnesota

Hackney Yard Domination: 195-123 Minnesota

Azhir Cave Hardpoint: 250-206 Minnesota

This article will be updated until the Atlanta Home Series ends on Sunday, Feb. 23.