Group play and bracket results for 2020 Call of Duty League London Royal Ravens Home Series

The 2020 Call of Duty League season is starting to ramp up.

Two weeks ago, the inaugural season of the franchised league kicked off with the Launch Weekend event in Minneapolis. Now, the first Home Series begins today in London.

The London Royal Ravens are hosting the first Home Series tournament of the 2020 season. These Home Series events will only feature eight of the 12 franchises. They’ll be split into two groups for pool play. The two teams from each group that win two matches will advance to a single-elimination bracket to determine the Home Series champion.

Here are the results from the 2020 Call of Duty League London Home Series, updated with the most recent games on top.

Saturday, Feb. 8 (Group play)

Chicago Huntsmen vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (Group A)

Chicago lead 1-0

Gun Runner Hardpoint: 250-158 Chicago

St. Petrograd Search and Destroy

Dallas Empire vs. Seattle Surge (Group A)

Dallas win 3-0

Gun Runner Hardpoint: 250-225 Dallas

Gun Runner Search and Destroy: 6-5 Dallas

St. Petrograd Domination: 167-162 Dallas

Paris Legion vs. New York Subliners (Group B)

New York win 3-1

Hackney Yard Hardpoint: 250-202 New York

Rammaza Search and Destroy: 6-1 New York

Gun Runner Domination: 183-165 Paris

St. Petrograd Hardpoint: 250-114 New York

This article will be updated until the London Home Series ends on Sunday, Feb. 9.