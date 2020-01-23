After a long offseason, the best players in Call of Duty are set to collide in the inaugural season of the 12-team Call of Duty League.

The first weekend of games, branded as Launch Weekend, will be hosted by the Minnesota RØKKR in Minneapolis from Jan. 24 to 26. All 12 teams will compete in this three-day event, but this will be the only event in which they all participate.

Here’s how to watch the Call of Duty World League Launch Weekend.

Format

Unlike the subsequent events, where teams will be split into groups and compete in a more traditional mini-tournament, Launch Weekend has no tournament-style format. Instead, teams know exactly who they’ll play throughout the course of the weekend, no matter if they win or lose their match.

Stream

For most of the offseason, which began in August, very few details were released regarding broadcasting information. But in the week leading up to Launch Weekend, several commentators have been signed and, according to the Toronto Ultra, the games will be streamed on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel.

Schedule

Matches will begin on Jan. 24 at 4:30pm CT, according to the CDL website. On Jan. 25 and 26, the first match will begin at 1:30pm CT.

Here’s a full list of Launch Weekend matches.

Friday, Jan. 24

Time (CT) Away Team Home Team 4:30pm Chicago Huntsmen Dallas Empire 5:45pm Seattle Surge Florida Mutineers 7:00pm Los Angeles Guerrillas Minnesota RØKKR

Saturday, Jan. 25

Time (CT) Away Team Home Team 1:30pm New York Subliners London Royal Ravens 2:45pm Toronto Ultra Seattle Surge 4:00pm Los Angeles Guerrillas Florida Mutineers 5:15pm OpTic Gaming Los Angeles Paris Legion 6:30pm Atlanta FaZe Dallas Empire

Sunday, Jan. 25