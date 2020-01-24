Results for the 2020 Call of Duty League Launch Weekend

The wait is finally over, Call of Duty fans. The inaugural season of the Call of Duty League started today with the Launch Weekend event in Minneapolis.
All 12 Call of Duty League franchises are in Minnesota this weekend to compete in predetermined matches. Each team will play two series over the next three days to try to gain CDL Points, which will be used to determine the league standings.
In addition to this weekend being the launch of the Call of Duty League, fans will get their first taste of competitive Modern Warfare on LAN. There are plenty of storylines to look out for and many fans are excited about the return of Call of Duty esports.
Here are the results from the 2020 Call of Duty League Launch Weekend, updated with the most recent games on top.
Friday, Jan. 24
Seattle Surge vs. Florida Mutineers
Series tied 1-1
- St. Petrograd Hardpoint: 250-198 Seattle
- Gun Runner Search and Destroy: 6-3 Florida
- Gun Runner Domination
Dallas Empire vs. Chicago Huntsmen
Chicago wins 3-1
- Azhir Cave Hardpoint: 250-209 Chicago
- Arklov Peak Search and Destroy: 6-1 Dallas
- Hackney Yard Domination: 202-157 Chicago
- Gun Runner Hardpoint: 250-173 Chicago
This article will be updated until the Launch Weekend ends on Sunday, Jan. 26.