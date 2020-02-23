FaZe reverse sweep Minnesota RØKKR in 2020 Call of Duty League Atlanta Home Series semifinals

The Atlanta FaZe avoided a major upset in front of their home crowd today. Preston “Priestahh” Greiner and crew made an impressive comeback against the Minnesota RØKKR to pick up the 3-2 win and advance to the grand finals of the 2020 Call of Duty League Atlanta Home Series event.

Minnesota got off to a strong start in this semifinal matchup, building a 2-0 series lead. But the young guns on Atlanta remained resilient to complete the reverse sweep and avoid elimination.

Atlanta held the lead for most of map one, Hackney Yard Hardpoint. A late surge by Minnesota, however, gave them the 250-211 victory. The RØKKR then dominated FaZe on Piccadilly Search and Destroy, picking up the 6-2 win behind strong performances by Adam “GodRx” Brown and Alex “Alexx” Carpenter.

Facing a 2-0 series deficit, Atlanta stormed back on Hackney Yard Domination. Chris “Simp” Lehr led the lobby with 28 kills to propel FaZe to a 169-140 win in map three. Atlanta then took Gun Runner Hardpoint 250-205 behind a 36-kill performance by McArthur “Cellium” Jovel to force a decisive fifth map.

Map five, Gun Runner Search and Destroy, went down to the wire. But Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris led the lobby with 13 kills to help Atlanta secure the 6-4 map win and 3-2 reverse sweep. With this victory, FaZe will advance to the Atlanta Home Series grand finals, where they’ll play either the Chicago Huntsmen or Florida Mutineers.

REVERSE SWEEP.@ATLFaZe come all the way back to defeat Minnesota @ROKKR and punch a ticket to the Finals of their own Home Series! #EZAF pic.twitter.com/IoHyWyOPO5 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) February 23, 2020

The second semifinal between Chicago and Florida will begin soon on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.