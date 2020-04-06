Call of Duty League returns with online matches this weekend

The Call of Duty League will return with online matches this weekend, starting with the matches from the previously-scheduled Dallas Empire homestand, the league announced today.

The schedule for the league has been updated and there will be homestand matches played online every two weeks for the next few months.

Image via Call of Duty League

All nine of the remaining home events will be played Friday through Sunday, starting at the same time each week. Friday and Sunday matches will begin at 3pm CT, while Saturday matches begin at 12pm CT.

Call of Duty Challengers will proceed online as well, giving the path to pro community a chance to compete. The league will produce five two-day Challengers events, each with $50,000 in prizing.

The CDL had seen all of its live homestand events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last month and all competition has been put on hold since. This weekend will be a return to form for the league, which hopes to resume homestand events once the pandemic is contained.

“Although the shift to online tournaments may not be what we imagined at launch, we are deeply grateful to be able to continue to spotlight our incredible teams in a new way, and to give our cities and fans more reasons to cheer,” the league’s announcement reads.

All of the CDL matches will be broadcast on YouTube.