Seattle Surge parts ways with all players except Octane

After a massively disappointing 2020 Call of Duty League season, the Seattle Surge are making big changes.

The team announced today the departures of five players—Slacked, Apathy, Pandur, Enable, and Proto—as well as their Search and Destroy analyst Ted “TeddyRecKs” Kim. There has been no confirmation as to whether star player Octane and head coach Joey “Nubzy” DiGiacomo will return to the team.

The Surge finished in a tie for last place in the CDL this past season, finishing the $4.6 million CDL Playoffs without a map win or any prize money. Seattle entered the postseason with the 11th seed after a 5-16 regular season record, which made for the worst match win percentage in the entire league.

During the course of the season, the team was scrutinized for poor results and changes to the starting lineup, the most notable being the benching, promotion, and re-benching of Enable. In May, Seattle became the first and only team in CDL history to make a mid-series substitute when Enable was swapped out for Pandur during a match against the New York Subliners.

The team also had to adjust their roster after three-time world champion Karma abruptly retired from competitive CoD on June 3. The former OpTic Gaming star said he didn’t enjoy playing anymore and that his decision was a long time coming.

Free agency for the CDL begins on Sept. 14.