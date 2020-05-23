Seattle Surge’s Pandur becomes first mid-series substitute in Call of Duty League

Call of Duty history has been made during the Seattle Surge Home Series today.

By replacing Enable for Arklov Peak Search and Destroy against the New York Subliners, Casey “Pandur” Romano has become the first mid-match substitute in Call of Duty League history. Pandur played three events with the Surge in place of Enable until he was benched on May 12.

For the first time in Call of Duty League history, a team is utilizing the player substitution rule.@SeattleSurge move @CaseyPandur into the lineup for @Enable in the S&D: https://t.co/rxScQBzC0u#DrownThemOut | #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/cL4iUci8cK — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) May 23, 2020

The weakest part of Enable’s game, analysts say, has been his Search and Destroy play. And with Pandur in the lineup, the Surge were able to win a few Search and Destroy maps in the three events in which he competed.

Only once in Call of Duty history has a player on a professional team been replaced during a series. At CWL Fort Worth in March 2019, Fero subbed in for Priestahh, who fell ill during 100T’s losers bracket run. Priestahh allegedly vomited during a game, according to 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot.

The Surge lost the first map, so Arklov Peak Search and Destroy could be a big swing in momentum.