Temp confirmed as LA Thieves’ final starter for 2021 Call of Duty League season

Former New York Subliners player Temp has joined the Los Angeles Thieves for the upcoming season of the Call of Duty League, the organization announced today.

Temp will be the final starter on the squad alongside TJHaLy, Kenny, and Slasher. The four have competed together regularly in the GameBattles and CheckMate Gaming tournaments for Black Ops Cold War that have taken place over the last month.

Welcome @Temp to the LA Thieves as our 4th starting member for the 2021 competitive season! #LAThieves pic.twitter.com/OSm88GzcLS — LA Thieves (@LAThieves) December 11, 2020

Temp accredited his signing to the CEO of 100 Thieves, Nadeshot, known as one of the most popular CoD players of all time.

“Playing for Nade is going to be really cool, he’s obviously a legend in our scene,” Temp said in the announcement. “I hear all the great things about this organization so I’m just going to do my best and show I belong to the org.”

The 21-year-old joins the team following L.A. Thieves’ signing of JKap, one of the best CoD players in history, as its head coach, which was announced on Dec. 10. JKap will lead the team in his new role following his retirement from competing.

The world’s best kept secret…



Announcing @JKap415 as our LA Thieves Head Coach! #LAThieves pic.twitter.com/nfYjEL8WPG — LA Thieves (@LAThieves) December 10, 2020

Although Temp has previously teamed with all of the starters on this squad at one stage in his CoD career, his time with TJHaLy was notable. In 2015, the two put themselves on the map in Advanced Warfare as two of the most prolific and aggressive slayers in the game. The pair went on to finish third in the MLG Pro League season two playoffs in June 2015.

The Black Ops Cold War season of the Call of Duty League is set to begin next year.