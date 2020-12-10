JKap named head coach of LA Thieves for 2021 Call of Duty League season

Now the organization just needs to finalize its roster.

One of the most successful players in Call of Duty history is officially transitioning to a coaching role.

Two-time world champion JKap will be the head coach of the Los Angeles Thieves for the 2021 Call of Duty League season, the team announced today.

The world’s best kept secret…



Announcing @JKap415 as our LA Thieves Head Coach! #LAThieves pic.twitter.com/nfYjEL8WPG — LA Thieves (@LAThieves) December 10, 2020

JKap retired from professional play in September after competing for over 10 years. He won numerous titles while playing for some of the most popular organizations in Call of Duty, but arguably his most impressive achievement was winning back-to-back world championships in 2015 and 2016.

The 26-year-old ended his career playing for OpTic Gaming Los Angeles in the inaugural year of the Call of Duty League. He competed alongside SlasheR, Kenny, and TJHaLy, who are three of the confirmed players he’ll be coaching for the L.A. Thieves in 2021.

100 Thieves acquired the Call of Duty League franchise spot previously owned by Immortals Gaming Club (OGLA) last month. The Chicago Huntsmen also rebranded to OpTic Chicago in November after H3CZ reacquired the brand from Immortals.

Even though the L.A. Thieves now have a head coach, the franchise still needs to officially sign another player for the 2021 season. All indications point to Temp being the team’s fourth starter, but the organization hasn’t confirmed that move yet.

A starting date for the second season of the Call of Duty League hasn’t been announced yet either, but it’s expected to begin in early 2021.