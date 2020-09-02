Los Angeles Guerrillas bring back Bevils, Ricky for 2021 Call of Duty League season

Despite a last-place finish in the inaugural Call of Duty League season, the Los Angeles Guerrillas aren’t changing up their coaching staff.

The Guerrillas announced today the re-signings of head coach Embry “Bevils” Bevil and assistant coach Richard “Ricky” Stacy. The pair joined the team in November 2019, with Ricky also taking on the role of substitute player during the season.

We're thrilled to announce @Bevils and @Ricky will continue coaching the Guerrillas for the 2021 season! #HoodsUp pic.twitter.com/vbEedtxFZ5 — Los Angeles Guerrillas (@LAGuerrillas) September 2, 2020

LAG finished tied for last place in the 2020 CDL Playoffs, finishing the postseason without a series win after 3-2 loss to L.A. rivals OpTic Gaming Los Angeles. Due to not winning a match, the team did not earn any of the $4.6 million from the event, making them just one of two teams to do so.

In addition to a brief postseason appearance, LAG struggled throughout the six-month regular season. The team won five of their 20 matches for the second-worst match win percentage in the league. Although they had one fewer loss than the Seattle Surge, the Guerrillas were seeded 12th at the end of the regular season due to tiebreakers.

During the season, Bevils told Dot Esports he had confidence in his team, which made some roster moves during the course of the year. Bevils named his team as one of the best Search and Destroy teams in the world, and after a top-four finish at the Minnesota Home Series in June, it appeared as if the team had turned a proverbial corner.

The end of the season, which brought with it a shift in the meta to a more assault rifle-dominant style of play, seemed to suit other teams better than LAG, however. After their showing in the Minnesota event, the Guerrillas lost four consecutive matches before being knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.

LAG will have until Sept. 7 to pick up any one-year options in their players’ contracts. Free agency’s official start date is Sept. 14.