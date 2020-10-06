Toronto Ultra re-signs Methodz and Bance for 2021 Call of Duty League season

The Toronto Ultra has finalized its starting lineup heading into the 2021 season of the Call of Duty League.

Methodz and Bance, who both represented Toronto in 2020, will once again play for the Ultra in 2021, the organization announced today. They’ll compete alongside CleanX and Cammy, who the Ultra initially re-signed on Sept. 4.

Batman? Ryan Gosling? Homer Simpson? Michael Scott? We got 4 better. pic.twitter.com/QDN0uzSU5e — Toronto Ultra (@TorontoUltra) October 6, 2020

Methodz, Bance, Cammy, and CleanX were four-fifths of the final roster that Toronto used to end the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League. The Ultra finished the 2020 regular season in seventh place but won the online Toronto Home Series event in July.

Toronto wrapped up the year with a top-six placing at the 2020 Call of Duty League Championship in August. Shortly after CoD Champs 2020, the Call of Duty League announced the switch back to four-vs-four gameplay for Black Ops Cold War in 2021.

Toronto, the only team to feature a 10-man lineup in the inaugural season of the CDL, then chose to release six players—Loony, Classic, Brack, MettalZ, Lucky, and Mayhem—from its 2020 roster in early September. So far, Loony is the only former Toronto player who’s confirmed to be in a starting lineup for the 2021 CDL season. The Call of Duty veteran joined the Seattle Surge last month.

With today’s confirmation of the Ultra’s lineup, Toronto joins six other franchises that have at least four players signed for 2021.