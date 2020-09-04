Toronto Ultra drop 6 of 10 players from its Call of Duty League roster

Many pros will be looking for new homes in 2021.

The Toronto Ultra released six of the 10 players on its inaugural Call of Duty League roster today.

Loony, Classic, Brack, MettalZ, Lucky, and Mayhem are all being dropped from the squad. That leaves just Methodz, Bance, CleanX, and Cammy as the only remaining players on the team at this time.

With heavy hearts, we say bye to some of our fellow teammates for the 2021 @CODLeague season. Thank you to this squad, you will forever be #SooUltra 💜 — Toronto Ultra (@TorontoUltra) September 4, 2020

Related: Call of Duty League rostermania: 2021 CDL preseason

The Ultra finished seventh overall in the regular season of the CDL with a match record of 11-13. The team then made it to the fourth round of the CDL playoffs before being eliminated by the London Royal Ravens, an eventual top-four team.

Loony and Classic are Call of Duty veterans who have been competing at the pro level for several years. MettalZ and Lucky are younger Spanish players who made names for themselves last year with Heretics and played briefly for Toronto this season. Brack and Mayhem, meanwhile, are both up-and-coming players who couldn’t crack the starting roster this season.

When the CDL announced it was changing back to four-vs-four for the 2021 season in Black Ops Cold War, many players knew their time with CDL teams would be coming to an end. This kind of gutting of rosters could continue around the league.

It’s believed that the six released players will be free agents, able to sign with any team for next season.