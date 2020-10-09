New York Subliners sign HyDra for 2021 Call of Duty League season

The New York Subliners added a fourth player to its Call of Duty League roster today in an amateur player named HyDra.

Not much is known about HyDra, but the 18-year-old Frenchman is apparently ready for the big-time. He joins ZooMaa, Mack, and Clayster as the only four players on New York’s roster thus far.

This isn’t the first time the Subliners have taken a chance on an amateur player. Last year, the team picked up Mack in March and he quickly became a top fragger in the league. New York is likely looking to recreate that kind of success with HyDra.

Last month, Dot Esports reported that HyDra was on the Subliners’ radar, along with John. It’s unclear right now if HyDra will be the fourth starter for the squad in 2021 or if John still might come aboard.

NYSL made waves earlier in the offseason with the addition of reigning world champion Clayster, joining ZooMaa and Mack to create a deadly trio.

🇺🇸 Very excited to announce that I'm joining @Subliners. Proud to be part of such an amazing organization @andbox_official.🇫🇷 Je suis super excité de vous annoncer que je rejoins @Subliners. et super fier de faire partie de cette incroyable organisation @andbox_official. — Paco (@HyDrAnml) October 9, 2020

The Subliners finished fifth overall in the CDL’s inaugural regular season before being eliminated by the London Royal Ravens in the playoffs.