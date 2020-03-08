New York Subliners add Mack to Call of Duty League team

The New York Subliners aren’t wasting any time signing a new player following their last-place finish at this weekend’s Call of Duty League Los Angeles Home Series.

Makenzie “Mack” Kelley has joined the New York Subliners, the organization announced today. It’s unclear if he’ll be added to the team’s starting lineup or if he’s a substitute, however.

Join us in welcoming Makenzie "Mack" Kelley @MackMelts to the #NYSL team. pic.twitter.com/wnXeqNtVd2 — New York Subliners (@Subliners) March 8, 2020

Mack is an amateur player who started to make a name for himself at the beginning of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season. He most notably came in second place at the 2020 Call of Duty Challengers Launch Weekend Open in January while representing Hybrid Black.

The Subliners have struggled so far in the Call of Duty League. They’re tied for last place with the Los Angeles Guerrillas and Toronto Ultra at 10 CDL Points.

Heading into this weekend’s Los Angeles Home Series, the Subliners decided to bench Zer0 in favor of Happy. Despite that roster change, though, New York lost 3-1 to the Dallas Empire and Florida Mutineers yesterday to get eliminated from the tournament.

New York won’t be in attendance at the next Home Series event in Dallas at the end of the month. That means they’ll have plenty of time to practice with Mack—if he joins the starting lineup—before they compete at the Chicago Home Series tournament on April 4 and 5.