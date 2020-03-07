Group play and bracket results for 2020 Call of Duty League Los Angeles Home Series

Eight Call of Duty League teams are set to compete for thousands of dollars, highly-coveted CDL Points, and bragging rights this weekend at the Los Angeles Home Series event.

The Los Angeles Home Series, hosted by both L.A. franchises, is the third tournament of the 2020 Call of Duty League season. The Chicago Huntsmen won the inaugural event, the London Home Series, at the start of February, while the Atlanta FaZe secured the title in front of their home crowd two weeks ago.

Related: How to watch the Call of Duty League

Atlanta will try to win their second straight Home Series event this weekend, but a lot has changed since they defended their home turf. The New York Subliners, Florida Mutineers, Los Angeles Guerrillas, and OpTic Gaming L.A. all made some type of change heading into this tournament.

The format hasn’t changed, however. Eight of the 12 Call of Duty League franchises will be split into two groups for pool play at the Los Angeles Home Series. The two squads from each group that win two matches will advance to the single-elimination bracket that will determine the latest CDL champion.

Here are the results from the 2020 Call of Duty League Los Angeles Home Series, updated with the most recent games on top.

Saturday, March 7

Atlanta FaZe vs. Florida Mutineers (Group B)

Atlanta win 3-0

St. Petrograd Hardpoint: 250-220 Atlanta

Arklov Peak Search and Destroy: 6-1 Atlanta

Gun Runner Domination: 179-128 Atlanta

This article will be updated until the Los Angeles Home Series ends on Sunday, March 8.