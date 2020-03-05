Los Angeles Guerrillas confirms new Call of Duty League starting lineup

The Los Angeles Guerrillas made some drastic changes to its starting roster today prior to the franchise’s Call of Duty League Home Series event this weekend.

Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic, Kris “Spart” Cervantez, and Reece “Vivid” Drost will join AquA and Decemate in the Guerrillas’ revamped starting lineup, the organization announced today. Previous team captain ACHES, Lacefield, and Saints have effectively been benched.

Los Angeles announced the signings of Spart and Vivid on Feb. 28, but it was unconfirmed at the time whether they were joining the starting roster or being added to the franchise’s bench. Blazt was revealed as a substitute for the team on Dec. 12.

Blazt has played professionally in the past, representing teams like Complexity, G2 Esports, and UYU. Spart and Vivid, on the other hand, are up-and-coming amateur players. Spart won the Call of Duty Challengers Atlanta Open on Feb. 23 as a part of Atlanta FaZe’s academy team, while Vivid most recently played for Hybrid Gaming.

The Guerrillas are tied with three other franchises toward the bottom of the Call of Duty League standings at 10 CDL Points through two events so far this season. With their previous lineup, Los Angeles had a 1-3 series record and 6-11 map count.

Related: Here are the 2020 Call of Duty League standings

This is a major overhaul for the Guerrillas. They’ve gone from being one of the oldest teams in the league to one of the youngest, according to Call of Duty analyst Landon Sanders.

It’s unclear how this revamped lineup will perform on the big stage, however. Decemate and Blazt have previous experience playing together in WWII and Black Ops 4, but Spart and Vivid will be making their professional debuts. AquA is now the most experienced player in Los Angeles’ starting lineup, but he hasn’t been known to take on a leadership role for his past teams.

The Guerrillas’ new roster will make their debut this weekend at the Los Angeles Home Series. Their first match will be against their hometown rival, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, on March 7 at 5pm CT.