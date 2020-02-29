Los Angeles Guerrillas add Spart, Vivid

Ahead of their Call of Duty League Home Series weekend, the Los Angeles Guerrillas have made some changes to their roster.

L.A. announced the signings of Kris “Spart” Cervantez and Reece “Vivid” Drost today via Twitter. The team didn’t indicate whether the players will join the starting roster, which has gone 1-3 so far in the Call of Duty League.

Spart, who is 18 years old, won the Call of Duty Challengers Atlanta Open on Feb. 23 as a part of Atlanta FaZe’s academy team. He competed with pros Michael “Spacely” Schmale, Maurice “Fero” Henriquez, and Christopher “Parasite” Duarte during the Launch Weekend Challengers event. The team finished top 12.

Vivid most recently competed for Hybrid Gaming. Unlike Spart, who didn’t compete in the Call of Duty World League circuit last season, Vivid played at most of the open events in 2019. At Fort Worth and London, he placed in the top six.

With a fourth-place finish at the CWL Amateur Finals, he qualified for the 2019 CWL Championship as a part of Sage Esports, earning a top-24 placing.

The Guerrillas may need some young talent to get them back on track in the league, although the team should be wary of making a change too soon.

L.A. lost their first match in league history to the Minnesota RØKKR during Launch Weekend, where the Guerrillas forfeited a map they originally won due to the use of a banned perk. The Guerrillas defeated the Florida Mutineers the following day before losing both of their matches at the London Home Series on Feb. 8 and 9.

With 10 CDL Points, L.A. sits in eighth place, ahead of the Seattle Surge, New York Subliners, Toronto Ultra, and city rivals OpTic Gaming Los Angeles.

The Guerrillas, along with OGLA, are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Home Series on March 7 and 8. They’ll play OpTic and either Minnesota or Florida in Group A of the event.