Sources: John and HyDra on New York Subliners radar

New York Subliners have reached out to 2016 Call of Duty World League Championship MVP John and up-and-coming French player HyDra to potentially fill the final spot on their starting line-up, sources tell Dot Esports.



New York Subliners announced they would be parting ways with Accuracy, Temp, Censor, and Happy on Sept. 8. A week later, the team announced Attach’s departure, leaving only ZooMaa and Mack on the team. The two are expected to be joined by three-time champion Clayster and are still looking to lock in a fourth player.



According to multiple sources, New York Subliners attempted to purchase Fero after Florida Mutineers extended his contract. But it looks like the two teams failed to reach an agreement and Fero will stay on Florida Mutineers with Skyz, Owakening, and possibly Havok.



With Fero likely out of the picture, another player they’ve shown interest in is 18-year old French player HyDra, who Paris Legion is also hoping to sign. HyDra placed top eight in the Call of Duty Challengers Europe Finals under TrainHard Esports alongside Wailers, Breszy, Peatie, and Defrag. He’s an aggressive, fast-paced player who can flex onto most roles, a perfect fit for the New York team.



John, who is a former Call of Duty champion and MVP, was also contacted by New York Subliners. But because of his rumored one year ban, things are “complicated,” according to a source close to the situation, and this could stop him from securing a contract in the near future. Neither John nor the Call of Duty League has made a statement on the situation. John did not play during the inaugural Call of Duty League season.



If New York Subliners fail to secure Fero, HyDra, or John, it’s unknown who the team would pursue next.



