New York Subliners release Censor, Temp, Accuracy, and Happy

Like every other team in the Call of Duty League, the New York Subliners are changing up their roster.

The Subliners announced the releases of four players—Temp, Accuracy, Censor, and Happy. This leaves Attach, ZooMaa, and Mack on the roster after the 2020 CDL season.

Thank you @AccuracyLA, @Temp, @Censor, and @OpSuda for representing New York in our inaugural season of the @CODLeague. We are grateful for all of your contributions to the team. We wish you all the best in your next chapter.#NYSL pic.twitter.com/Cx5LmKhFNu — NYSL (@Subliners) September 8, 2020

Heading into the season, many fans seemed to have high hopes for NYSL. The team struggled throughout the inaugural season, however, despite signing Mack, one of the top rookies in the league, during the season. While the team did win the New York Home Series event in July, the team finished fifth in the regular season and were bounced with a tie for eighth place in the CDL Playoffs.

The Subliners made minimal roster moves in 2020, only parting ways with Zer0 to bring in Mack. Before Mack became an official part of the roster, Happy was inserted into the lineup before quickly returning to the bench. Censor, one of the most recognizable players in the league, was outspoken throughout the season about not being given a chance to play in the CDL.

With the league’s move from five-vs-five to four-vs-four, the Subliners are just one player away from completing their starting roster if they keep Mack, Attach, and ZooMaa. The free agent pool includes several big names, including defending world champion Clayster, who NYSL reportedly has interest in.

Clayster is far from the only possibility, though, due to the massive number of releases over the past week. Numerous CDL teams have gutted their rosters after disappointing seasons, leaving dozens of talented players as unrestricted free agents.

Free agency officially begins Sept. 14 for the 12 CDL teams.