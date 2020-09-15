Priestahh, MajorManiak, Attach, and Accuracy join Minnesota RØKKR for 2021 Call of Duty League season

Former Atlanta and New York players are headed to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

The Minnesota RØKKR has officially introduced its four-man lineup for the 2021 season of the Call of Duty League.

Priestahh, MajorManiak, Attach, and Accuracy have joined the RØKKR for the upcoming season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the organization announced today.

Minnesota decided to go for a complete rebuild soon after the inaugural Call of Duty League season ended. Despite a strong start to the season, the RØKKR struggled in the second half of the year following a switch to online play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RØKKR earned a lackluster top-10 finish at the end-of-season 2020 Call of Duty League Championship in August. And after the CDL announced the transition back to four-vs-four gameplay for 2021, Minnesota parted ways with all seven players from its first roster—SiLLY, Assault, GodRx, Alexx, Asim, Exceed, and TTinyy—on Sept. 7

Minnesota will now enter the 2021 season with two players from two different championship-winning teams in Modern Warfare. Priestahh and MajorManiak were on the Atlanta FaZe in 2020, while Attach and Accuracy played for the New York Subliners. Atlanta won two Home Series events in 2020 and New York took home the title at one tournament.

Atlanta ended the regular season as the top team in the standings but came in second at CoD Champs 2020, losing to the Dallas Empire in the grand finals. New York finished the regular season in fifth place and earned a top-eight placing at the 2020 Call of Duty League Championship.

Priestahh and Attach have teamed together in the past, too. They played on FaZe Clan from November 2017 to January 2019, most notably winning the CWL Pro League Stage One Playoffs in April 2018.

Minnesota fans will have to wait until Black Ops Cold War is released on Nov. 13 to see how this new lineup will perform in the next Call of Duty title.