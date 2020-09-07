Minnesota RØKKR drops 5 more players

The Minnesota RØKKR continued to gut its Call of Duty League roster today, releasing five more players to bring the total to seven who are free to sign with other teams.

After cutting TTiny and GodRx late last night, the RØKKR announced the departures of SiLLY, Alexx, Assault, Exceed, and Asim this afternoon. This means no players remain on the team from the inaugural season. Minnesota will need to create a lineup from scratch once again for the 2021 season.

.@silly702 Every team needs a leader and you have gone above and beyond this season. Your talent is unmatched, thank you for an amazing first season! pic.twitter.com/Yyt4Kf50qo — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) September 7, 2020

The RØKKR went 0-2 in the CDL playoffs after finishing the season in eighth place with a 9-12 match record. They lost to the New York Subliners 3-1 and dropped into the lower bracket, where they were handily swept by OpTic Gaming Los Angeles and eliminated from contention.

The CDL roster turnover has been jarring, to say the least. A number of teams have torn their rosters apart, leaving the majority of the league’s season one players as free agents heading into the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas and Seattle Surge, for example, both dropped five of their players this past week. It seems like there have been a lot of changes already, but there will be even more roster moves before the new CDL season begins.

Update Sept. 7 3:32pm CT: Asim was also released by Minnesota. This article has been updated to reflect that roster move.