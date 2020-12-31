Paris Legion introduces lineup for 2021 Call of Duty League season

Paris finally revealed its roster on the last day of 2020.

The Paris Legion has finally confirmed its starting roster for the second season of the Call of Duty League.

AquA, Classic, Skrapz, and Fire will be Paris' four-man lineup to kick off the competitive Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season, the Legion announced today. The team will be coached by CoD veteran Theory.

Paris was one of the few teams that didn't make any midseason roster changes during the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League. But following a top-10 finish to the 2020 season, the Legion released its entire lineup in September to rebuild for 2021.

AquA most recently played for the Los Angeles Guerrillas last year. Classic was a part of the Toronto Ultra in 2020, while Skrapz was on the London Royal Ravens.

Fire is an up-and-coming player who started to make a name for himself last year during the Modern Warfare season. The 18-year-old most notably came in third place in the 2020 North American Call of Duty Challengers Finals in August.

Theory will be transitioning to coaching after competing in Call of Duty for over a decade. He's most well-known for his time on Team Kaliber and notably won two championships with the organization in the WWII season.

Now that Paris has revealed its lineup, all of the Call of Duty League franchises have confirmed their starting rosters for the upcoming season. An official starting date for the 2021 season hasn't been announced yet, however.