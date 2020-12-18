Call of Duty League’s 2021 season will include 5 Major tournaments

The Call of Duty League announced some format changes for its upcoming 2021 season today, including Major tournaments.

The regular season of the CDL will include five stages, with each stage culminating in a Major tournament. In each stage, every CDL team will play in five group play matches to determine seeding for the Major.

Like in 2020, teams will earn CDL Points for each match that they win, but additional points will be awarded based on a team’s performance at each Major. Each stage will consist of three Home Series weeks of play.

The 2021 season will most likely take place online, played on the PC platform with league-approved controllers. This marks a departure from the 2020 season when teams played Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4. The league also announced the switch back to four-vs-four gameplay in August.

Related: Call of Duty League rostermania: 2021 CDL preseason

The CDL’s inaugural season was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the majority of the season’s scheduled LAN events canceled. The Dallas Empire won the first CDL Championship in August.

The league hasn’t announced a schedule or start date for the 2021 season yet.