Paris Legion drops entire 2020 Call of Duty League roster

Another Call of Duty League franchise has axed its lineup and is looking to rebuild heading into 2021.

The Paris Legion released all seven players from its inaugural lineup today. KiSMET, Denz, Louqa, Shockz, Zed, Phantomz, and Breszy are officially free agents for the 2021 Call of Duty League season. The team’s head coach, European CoD veteran Joshh, also announced last week that he’s no longer the coach of the Legion. Instead, he’ll attempt to return to competing next season.

Official statement : We want to thank all of these fantastic players that fought until the last second of the season with pride. We wish them the best of luck in the future. #EnGarde pic.twitter.com/ofdrhoeQQB — Paris Legion (@ParisLegion) September 8, 2020

Paris was one of the few Call of Duty League teams that didn’t make any midseason roster changes in 2020. The Legion ended the CDL regular season in 10th place and earned a top-10 placing at CoD Champs 2020 in August.

Paris isn’t the only franchise that’s completely released its lineup from the inaugural Call of Duty League season, however. The Toronto Ultra, Seattle Surge, Los Angeles Guerrillas, and Minnesota RØKKR have all dropped at least five players over the past week.

Related: Call of Duty League rostermania: 2021 CDL preseason

The rostermania madness officially started on Aug. 31 when the Call of Duty League announced the transition back to four-vs-four gameplay after two years of a five-vs-five format. And the next day, three-time world champion Clayster was removed from the Dallas Empire’s starting lineup. The veteran, who just won CoD Champs 2020 with Dallas on Aug. 30, is now a restricted free agent heading into 2021.

With several CDL franchises wiping the slate clean for the Black Ops Cold War season, Call of Duty fans should expect to see plenty of new rosters in 2021.