London Royal Ravens introduce 4-man roster for 2021 Call of Duty League season

The London Royal Ravens Call of Duty League franchise has revealed its new lineup for the upcoming season—and it features some familiar faces.

The franchise, owned by ReKT Global, introduced its four-man roster earlier today. Seany, Dylan, and Zer0 all return to the Ravens while Alexx has joined the team from the Minnesota RØKKR.

Representing the UK, with a point to prove.



Watch out, because the #RavensAreComing pic.twitter.com/1ZxSvmlDlh — London Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) October 29, 2020

The four players will be joined by head coach Dominate, who has retained his former position. Former strategic coach ShAnE has been moved to the team’s assistant head coaching role, the organization revealed yesterday.

The team news hasn't stopped yet…



We're also delighted to confirm that @SHANEE will be returning for the new season as our Assistant Head Coach! #LRRWIN pic.twitter.com/xDCnncrwTZ — London Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) October 28, 2020

Most notably, brothers Skrapz and wuskin are no longer on the Royal Ravens. They parted ways with the organization on Sept. 8.

The Marshall twins were both instrumental to the organization’s success in the inaugural Call of Duty League season. Both Skrapz and wuskin have played together on multiple teams following their impressive rise from the amateur scene in Black Ops III.

Dylan, Seany, and Zer0 were a part of London’s impressive run at CoD Champs 2020 in August. The Royal Ravens came in fourth out of 12 teams but couldn’t get past the Chicago Huntsmen, the eventual third-place finishers, in the fifth round of the lower bracket. But London’s run proved that Europe can contend with some of the best teams in North America.

Although London was relatively consistent in 2020, they didn’t secure a trophy in the inaugural Call of Duty League season. The organization will look to earn its first championship in Black Ops Cold War, the next CoD title that’s set to be released on Nov. 13.