Zer0 joins London Royal Ravens

One of the best Call of Duty players from the United Kingdom is coming home.

Former New York Subliners player Zer0 has joined the London Royal Ravens franchise after spending around nine months with the organization, the Call of Duty League team announced today. This is the first time Zer0 has joined a team based in the U.K. since 2017 after he played under Red Reserve before its collapse last April.

He could be replacing Irish veteran Jurd in London’s starting lineup, according to CDL Intel. The team’s initial plan was reportedly to bring in MadCat, who’s on London’s bench, but this move didn’t materialize.

The 22-year-old placed poorly earlier this year with the Subliners after they finished in joint sixth place alongside the Seattle Surge at CDL London in February. Later that month, Zer0 was moved to the Subliners’ bench and was replaced by Nick “Happy” Suda at the time. Happy has since been replaced by up-and-coming talent Makenzie “Mack” Kelley.

Zer0 was successful in 2019, however, while playing alongside Skrapz on FaZe Clan. The two have been reunited on the London Royal Ravens just days before CDL Seattle, which is set to begin online on May 22.

The Royal Ravens will try to rebound from a disappointing showing at CDL Florida earlier this month, finishing in joint sixth place alongside the Minnesota RØKKR. The Royal Ravens are in seventh place overall in the league standings.