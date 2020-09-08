Chicago Huntsmen part ways with Arcitys and Prestinni

Twin brothers Prestinni and Arcitys have been released by the Chicago Huntsmen, the Call of Duty League franchise announced today.

This move leaves the Huntsmen with three core players and one spot left to finalize its four-man roster for the 2021 season.

A memorable run from an amazing year that includes two Home Series championships, we'll miss and wish nothing but the best to @Arcitys & @Prestinni. pic.twitter.com/k7rahRZeV6 — Chicago Huntsmen (@Huntsmen) September 8, 2020

Alongside the duo, Search and Destroy analyst John “x2Pac ThuGLorD” Hartley has also been released by Chicago.

The mastermind behind our S&D strats along with having the Round 11 ice, we thank @x2Pac_ThuGLorD for all that he's done and wish him the best going forward. pic.twitter.com/m0dYSY1eYs — Chicago Huntsmen (@Huntsmen) September 8, 2020

The remaining trio of Scump, FormaL, and Envoy will reportedly be joined by former OpTic Gaming Los Angeles player Dashy, who was released by the organization earlier today. The 21-year-old played alongside Scump in the 2019 iteration of OpTic prior to franchising.

It was reported earlier this month that Arcitys is set to rejoin former eUnited teammates aBeZy and Simp on Atlanta FaZe, but Prestinni’s status is unknown.

Since CoD is reverting back to four-vs-four gameplay for next year, several players are left with few options going forward. Prestinni, for example, could see himself in the Challengers division next year, even though he still undoubtedly has the skill to compete at the top level.

Unlike some free agents, however, Prestinni and Arcitys are world champions. Prior to franchising, the brothers won the 2019 CoD World Championship on eUnited, taking down 100 Thieves and OpTic Gaming, two of the best teams at the time.