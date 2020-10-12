Los Angeles Guerrillas introduces starting lineup and academy roster for 2021 Call of Duty League season

The CDL teams will get to work when the new CoD comes out soon.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas revealed today that SiLLY, Apathy, Assault, and Vivid will make up its starting lineup for the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

Los Angeles dropped the bulk of its roster on Sept. 7, leaving a huge hole to be filled—and it’s done so with some quality talent to help redeem the team from its last-place finish during the 2020 CDL regular season.

The starting roster is a reunion of three of the four members of Evil Geniuses’ 2018 world champion team, which featured Apathy, Assault, SiLLY, and ACHES. This offseason, L.A. also re-signed Bevils as its coach, the man who also coached that same EG team.

Vivid, meanwhile, is the lone holdover from 2020’s Guerrillas team. He was a midseason pick-up for Los Angeles, whose roster already saw a big makeover in 2020.

L.A. also revealed the roster for its academy team in MentaL, Cheen, Exceed, and Nero. The former Gears of War pro, MentaL, made the switch to CoD this offseason. Exceed played last season with Assault and SiLLY in Minnesota, while Cheen came over from OpTic Gaming Los Angeles. Nero is an amateur player.

The two squads will get to work right away in the coming weeks when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is released on Nov. 13.