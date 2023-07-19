Toronto Ultra reinforces CDL roster, hopes a ‘prince’ will become King in the North

The Toronto Ultra has signed former world champion Envoy to its star-studded Call of Duty League (CDL) roster, the organization announced today.

Before departing on July 12, Envoy spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Thieves, with whom he earned his maiden CDL Championship ring at the end of the first year. Envoy and the Thieves failed in their attempt to repeat as champions, however, becoming the first team eliminated from the 2023 title event after back-to-back 3-2 losses, the first of which came against his new team.

The Ultra did much better than LAT at the $2.38 million Champs event, but they too finished the tournament with their heads hung low. Despite defeating the Thieves, Atlanta FaZe, and New York Subliners, three of the top five seeds, en route to the grand finals, the Ultra were thoroughly embarrassed in a best-of-nine rematch against New York. After 3-0 sweeping NYSL in the winners finals, Toronto were blanked by the Subliners in the grand finals, becoming the first team to lose 5-0 at Champs.

Just over a week after the loss, the Ultra parted ways with Hicksy, who seemed to lift up a struggling Toronto squad after he was promoted to the starting lineup to replace Standy during the 2023 season. In Hicksy’s first CDL event, the Ultra won Major Three, making him one of the few players in CoD history to win their first pro tournament.

Related: CDL rostermania: All confirmed CoD roster changes after 2023 Call of Duty League season

Envoy certainly arrives in Toronto with championship aspirations, and the Ultra have all the pieces to accomplish those seemingly lofty goals. While the lone Canadian franchise has not confirmed its new roster, the team would boast arguably one of the most talented rosters in the league if it managed to retain CleanX, Insight, and CDL rookie of the year Scrappy for 2024.

About the author