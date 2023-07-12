Former CDL world champion officially exits LA Thieves roster

Dylan “Envoy” Hannon will not be returning to the Los Angeles Thieves for the 2024 Call of Duty League (CDL) season, the former world champion announced on July 12.

Envoy made the announcement in a one-minute video, citing that “with everything panning out how it is,” ending his two-year run with LAT was a move he had to make.

“Basically, we have to do what’s in our best interest as players and my best interest is to join another team, which I think can be contenders for championships,” Envoy said in the video.

With the Thieves, Envoy lifted trophies at Major Four and the Call of Duty League Championship in 2022, and at Major Four in 2023. The squad also placed second at the 2022 CDL Pro-Am Classic and this year’s Major Two.

The Thieves finished their 2023 CDL season with an abrupt top-eight finish at CoD Champs in June, falling 3-2 to the Seattle Surge in the first round of the elimination bracket.

“Gotta be happy with what you got while you’re here,” Envoy said. “I wish it would’ve ended with a bang but things happen, shit happens, lessons learned, and we go next.”

It’s been a rocky start to rostermania for the LA Thieves, who appear primed to be in for a major shakeup this offseason. Envoy’s departure from LA comes about two weeks after his former teammate Sam “Octane” Larew announced his retirement from professional Call of Duty.

According to reports by Dexerto’s Jacob Hale in recent days, Envoy is set to join the Toronto Ultra, Zack “Drazah” Jordan has his sights set on the Atlanta FaZe, and Kenneth “Kenny” Williams is a favorite to land with OpTic Texas.

