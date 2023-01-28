‘I don’t beef with s**t stains’: Scrappy doesn’t mince words after dominant Toronto CDL victory

The star rookie had to get something off his chest.

The Toronto Ultra got back to their winning ways with a dominant performance in a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Guerrillas in their Call of Duty League match-up today.

The series started with a competitive Hotel Hardpoint that saw Los Angeles take a 1-0 series lead with a 250-219 victory thanks to an impressive 23-17 performance from Assault. But after Toronto knotted it up at 1-1 with a 6-4 victory on Mercado Search and Destroy, the rout was on for the side of the Ultra.

2.20 and 2.25 K/Ds from Insight and CleanX on Hotel Control led Toronto to a quick 3-0 sweep, giving them a 2-1 series lead. The performance for Toronto saw them dominate in the slaying category with a +26 in the three-round map. After a final drubbing that saw Los Angeles join the infamous 100 point club on Hydro Hardpoint, Toronto cleaned up the match and head into next month’s major with a ton of momentum.

Toronto’s Scrappy, who never minces words, had plenty to say after their impressive performance. The superstar rookie gave a postgame interview after the match, calling out fellow rookie JoeDeceives of the Guerrillas.

“I don’t beef with shit stains. It’s just not me,” The young AR player told the CDL desk. “All I said was ‘more Challengers players deserve a spot over him,’ which is true. And I’ll still stand to that to this day. And yeah, I just don’t beef with shitstains to be honest.”

The comments go back to Scrappy talking about Los Angeles’ rookie on stream earlier this month, saying he did not deserve a substitute spot with the Guerillas. The rivalry between the two appears to be heating up, giving the league the story lines it so desperately needs.

The Call of Duty League’s second major will take place in Boston starting on Feb. 2.