CDL rostermania enters full swing as Los Angeles Guerrillas drops 3

The Los Angeles Guerrillas will not exercise the team option on three of its four starting players from this past season, the Call of Duty team announced today.

Assault, Exceed, and JoeDeceives will all become unrestricted free agents in the Call of Duty League. This leaves Arcitys as the only remaining starting player on the roster, as the team also released Arian and Mayhem from its coaching staff. Spart remains signed as a bench or Academy player.

The Guerrillas were one of the worst teams in the CDL this season, finishing in 11th place out of 12 teams and missing out on the CDL playoffs entirely. The team’s best finish was seventh/eighth place at Major II, taking home just $10,000 in prize money all season.

Related: OpTic Texas trims roster, moves on from world champion in search of upgrade

Arcitys, the former FaZe star and world champion, will likely be leading the recruitment of three players to join up with him in Los Angeles, and he has a lot of talent to choose from.

The three former Guerrillas will join a massive pool of free agents, including Huke and Ghosty who were let go from OpTic Texas earlier in the day, the same as the entirety of the former Minnesota ROKKR roster.

The start date for the new season is up in the air, but rumors point to the new CoD title, leaked to be Modern Warfare 3, launching some time in November. If the league year follows suit like it did this past season, the first Major could take place in December or January.

With several more teams likely to make moves in the coming days ahead of contracts officially expiring on the night of July 2, the CDL rostermania is just beginning.

About the author