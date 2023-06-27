CoD world champion Octane calls it quits after 8-year career: ‘Checked every box’

There’s yet another opening on a Call of Duty League squad, but these shoes will be tough to fill. CoD world champion Octane announced his retirement from competing today.

In an eight-minute video, Octane confirmed he’s “done as a professional Call of Duty player,” as he sat in front of a camera and gave an unscripted “heart to heart” with CoD esports fans.

Octane’s career began back in 2015 on CoD: Advanced Warfare, where he helped usher in a new generation of “jetpack” CoD pros. But he proved himself to be way more than just a jetpacker over the next few years.

“I feel like I’ve kind of checked every box, at least for me, I feel like I’ve had a pretty successful career,” Octane said. “I’ve evolved as a player, I’ve evolved as a teammate, I’ve kind of done everything under the sun when it comes to competitive CoD, and it’s time to hang it up.”

Although he’s done competing, Octane says “it’s not a skill issue,” and retirement is something he’s choosing to do because his “priorities have started to shift a little bit.”

Career accolades include 10 championships, including the 2022 CDL Championship with Los Angeles Thieves, the final of his several squads throughout the years. He also won multiple different MVP awards, including the MVP for the CWL Anaheim Open in 2017, was named to the 2020 CDL SCUF Team of the Year, and was a 2021 CDL All-Star.

Other jerseys worn by Octane since 2015 include Rise Nation, Luminosity, Envy, and a short stint with OpTic Gaming as well.

The LA Thieves, meanwhile, will begin its pursuit of a new roster next week when the free agent rostermania frenzy begins in the evening of July 2.

