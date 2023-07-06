Drazah reportedly snubs OpTic Texas to join Atlanta FaZe

The Green Wall may miss out on the controversial 22-year-old.

Former Call of Duty World Champion Zack “Drazah” Jordan has reportedly turned down the opportunity to join OpTic Texas, instead opting to link up with Atlanta FaZe for the 2023/24 Call of Duty League season.

According to Dexerto’s Jacob Hale on July 4, Drazah had the choice between both organizations after becoming an unrestricted free agent, but after considering both opportunities, he decided not to join the Green Wall and instead link up with Atlanta FaZe.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to OpTic alongside Seattle Surge star Amer “Pred” Zulbeari, where they would have linked up with existing members Brandon “Dashy” Otell and Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro.

Sources: Drazah made his decision today and wants to join Atlanta FaZe over OpTic Texas. pic.twitter.com/9zOic0ucRI — Jacob Hale (@JakeHaleee) July 5, 2023

Whether this decision affects Pred’s move to OpTic remains unclear, but it does mean that the Green Wall will need to go back to the drawing board in search of a Flex player to join their team.

Drazah will now link up with the 2021 CoD League Champions, and their core members Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris, Chris “Simp” Lehr, and McArthur “Cellium” Jovel. FaZe have an open spot after the exit of Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat and will hope that the addition of the former LA Thieves player will help them convert Championship Sunday appearances into trophies once again.

Atlanta FaZe have yet to confirm the move themselves, however, they did tease a signing on July 5, which could indicate that an announcement isn’t far away.

It’s official. ✍️ — Atlanta FaZe (@ATLFaZe) July 5, 2023

Drazah leaves behind an LA Thieves team that appears to be in the middle of a major rebuild. Following the shock retirement of Sam “Octane” Larew, Kenny Williams and Dylon “Envoy” Hannon both became unrestricted free agents, with the latter linked to a move to Toronto Ultra.

With stacked rosters appearing across the league, this could be a season of intense competition, but with Drazah linking up with the Tiny Terrors, it’s hard to imagine that championship gold won’t be making its way to Atlanta during the 2023/24 CDL season.

