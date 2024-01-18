Submachine guns are some of the all-time favorite weapons in Call of Duty, and rightfully so. They’re versatile and powerful, like our best SMG for Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play.

Recommended Videos

In MW3 Ranked Play, you need to be using the best of the best. Thankfully, there’s not much question as to what the best SMG in Call of Duty: MW3 is, especially when it comes to grinding out modes like Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control when there are ranked points and rewards on the line.

Here it is. This is the best SMG build for MW3’s Ranked Play mode.

Best SMG for MW3 Ranked Play

The best SMG for MW3 Ranked Play is the Rival-9. Since MW3 launched, CDL pros have been equipping the Rival-9 for scrimmages and league matches. With our loadout build, this is the best SMG in all of MW3.

Best Rival-9 build for MW3 Ranked Play

Run and gun with ease. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S

Purifier Muzzle Brake S Barrel: Rival-C Clearshot Barrel

Rival-C Clearshot Barrel Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

MTZ Marauder Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The base version of the Rival-9 might not seem strong, but a few attachments turn it into the best SMG in the game, namely the MTZ Marauder Stock, Rival-C Clearshot Barrel, and Purifier Muzzle Brake S, all of which help with the SMG’s oppressive amount of recoil.

Tip: As an SMG player, your role in Ranked Play is to put pressure on the opposition and move quickly to flank the enemy or capture the objective. This loadout is perfect for it, but be careful when fighting at long range.

If you want, swap out the 40 Round Mag for the 9mm High Grain Rounds. Low Grain Rounds are banned from Ranked Play, but High Grain are not. CDL pros have a “gentleman’s agreement” to not use any Ammunition attachments, but you’re not a CDL pro—just a ranked grinder. Get those points.

Best pistol for Rival-9 class for MW3 Ranked Play

It’s always faster than reloading. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: DZS Open Comp

DZS Open Comp Barrel: MK2 Renetti Long Barrel

MK2 Renetti Long Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip

A pistol should always be a last resort in Ranked Play, but they’re still important to have. This Renetti build is the best pistol in the game, as it’s quick to swap to when you run out of ammo or don’t have time to reload while an enemy advances on your position.

The Renetti is a 15-round burst pistol, which means you only have five bursts to finish off the enemy. Make every burst count and then get back to your Rival-9.

Best Rival-9 class setup for MW3 Ranked Play

Use this! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Frag Grenade or Semtex Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Trophy System Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

This class setup only offers two choices, both of which come down to preference. A Frag Grenade is great for cooking and throwing at longer distances, while the Semtex is better at dealing damage more quickly.

Trophy Systems are great for any objective player to throw down on the Hardpoint while protecting the objective, or to supplement the protection of your AR player who is holding down spawn points as the anchor.