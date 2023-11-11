When it comes to assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3, the Holger 556 is simply one of the best, especially when equipped with the right attachments in the best Holger 556 loadout.

The G36 assault rifle was a mainstay in the original Modern Warfare series, and now it’s returned in MW3 as the Holger 556. And early on, it’s one of the best guns in the entire game, point blank.

Its in-game description says the Holger 556 “offers exceptional range and reliability for most engagements,” and it’s true. But this gun excels at medium to long range, thanks to its powerful 5.56 ammunition and limited recoil.

Here are the best attachments and class for the Holger 556 in MW3.

Best Holger 556 loadout and class setup in MW3

A great all-purpose setup. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Holger 556 attachments in MW3

Barrel: Chrios-6 Match

Chrios-6 Match Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Morn-20 Grip

Best class setup for Holger 556 in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Dead Silence or Trophy System

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding

Along with the MCW, I think that this is one of the best assault rifles of the new guns added in MW3. It’s so good, in fact, that pro players have banned it from scrimmages, as have some tournament organizers. That’s usually how you can tell a gun is good.

The same thing happened in MW2 with the M4, and that remained one of the best guns throughout its lifespan. The same may happen for the Holger 556, but for now, it’s a gun that should be on your radar.

This loadout of attachments turns the Holger 556 from a formidable AR into an utterly dominant one by buffing its damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control while only sacrificing a bit of mobility and handling. To me, it feels like the ultimate anchor weapon for objective modes, as these attachments give the gun little to no recoil.

The weapon has a high base mobility anyway, so I don’t feel it much, allowing me to run from choke point to objective with ease.

The key attachment in this build is the Chrios-6 Match Barrel, which offers huge buffs to Bullet Velocity and Range, Recoil Control, and Gun Kick Control, which are all things you need as a long-range AR player in multiplayer. And the Morn-20 Grip really leans into the anchor role, buffing Flinch Resistance, Recoil Control, and Gun Kick Control further.