Modern Warfare 3’s nostalgia is on full display around every turn.

The game’s 16 maps at launch are all remakes of Modern Warfare 2 2009’s original launch maps, and it’s full of new takes on several classic guns from that game, too, including the all-time GOAT assault rifle, the ACR.

In MW3, the ACR is called the MCW. But the name change has done little to take away from its dominance in multiplayer. It’s powerful, incredibly accurate, and mobile enough to keep AR players moving quickly to their anchor positions in modes like Hardpoint or Domination.

With the Gunsmith, the MCW can be customized into even more of a powerhouse. And that’s why we’re here to help you dominate online with the best AR the game has to offer.

This is the best MCW loadout in MW3 so far.

Best MCW (ACR) loadout in MW3

She’s as good as ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best MCW attachments in MW3

Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector or MK. 23 Reflector

Slate Reflector or MK. 23 Reflector Stock: Tempus A90 Strike Stock

Tempus A90 Strike Stock Rear Grip: RB Rapidstrike Grip

Best class setup for MCW class in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: A.C.S. or Trophy System

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding

The MCW is the odds-on favorite for the best assault rifle in MW3 so far, and that should come as a surprise to no one. As it’s heavily inspired by the ACR of CoD’s past, this gun is reliable, powerful, and just dominant in the right hands.

I think this set of attachments is perfect for increasing the MCW’s damage, range, recoil control, mobility, and handling, all while only sacrificing a tiny bit of accuracy. But if you hit your shots, that won’t be a problem.

The 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel is one of the best attachments for the gun, period, since it adds bullet velocity and range, aiming idle away, and firing aim stability. You only sacrifice Tac Stance spread, hipfire spread, and a little bit of aim walking speed, so the trade-off is definitely worth it.

For the optic slot, it may come down to personal preference. I like the MK. 23 Reflector for better dealing with close-range engagements, but the favorite thus far for most players is the Slate Reflector, which makes its way into the modern era from Sledgehammer’s previous title, Call of Duty: Vanguard.

About the author