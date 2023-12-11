Have you been enjoying Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies? Do you like decimating hundreds of undead while using some cool weapons? Great, because we won’t be doing that for this mission.

Storm the Castle requires you to challenge the mercenary group Legacy and take down its top dog Warlord, then reacquire some vital research that will allow you to progress through Act Three’s missions.

Here’s how to complete Storm the Castle in MW3 Zombies.

Completing the Storm the Castle mission in MW3 Zombies, a guide

I would not recommend the Akimbo SMG’s for this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Storm the Castle is an Act Three, Tier Three mission in MW3 Zombies and has four objectives to complete. You’ll need to bust into a Merc Camp, then a Merc Stronghold, then the almighty Legacy Fortress to defeat the Warlord to complete this mission, so I recommend bringing a friend or two before starting.

Bring at least one Raw Aetherium Crystal to Pack-a-Punch your weapon of choice immediately, as well as a Three-Plate Armor Vest—you’ll need it for the Fortress.

Complete a Merc Camp

Step one: Find and complete a Merc Camp. These are numerous and quite easy to infiltrate and wipe out. Look for the Merc Camp icon on your Tactical Map, then head there and defeat every mercenary in the area. You’ll know you’re close if you see a Counter-UAV flying above. Watch for snipers as these guys demolish your armor and health.

Once all the mercenaries in the camp have been killed, look for the merc storage box in the middle of the camp as it will hold a Mercenary Stronghold Keycard, which you’ll need for the next step.

Complete a Merc Stronghold

The camp is pretty easy, but we’re stepping up the difficulty with the Stronghold. Normally a multi-story building, Merc Strongholds are packed with shock troops, riot-shielded mercs, and a reinforcement helicopter. Take the Keycard you earned from the camp, find the Merc Stronghold on your Tactical Map, and then clear out the building.

Like the camp, a Stronghold is only complete once every enemy soldier is eliminated. Some like to hide, so going in with a Depth Perception Perk-a-Cola will allow you to see enemies through walls. Hunt them down and you’ll finish step two—but don’t leave the area yet as you’ll need a Legacy Keycard to continue.

You can find a Legacy Fortress Keycard from the safe inside the Merc Stronghold. Interact with the safe to begin drilling, which takes about a minute. You’ll have to defend the safe from another wave of enemy troops, but once the safe is drilled you can withdraw the Legacy Keycard.

Defeat Warlord at Legacy Fortress

D2, you can’t miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Defeating Warlord will require you to infiltrate Legacy Fortress, which you can find at D2 on your Tactical Map. The fortress sits on a hill surrounded by concrete walls and is an absolute pain to break into. Only attempt this with a friend or with Pack-a-Punch Level Two weapons.

I entered from the east, taking down an anti-tank trooper and picking up his PILA rocket launcher to use against the attack helicopter that spawns once you start taking on Legacy. Bring down the chopper (it should only take you three to four rockets) then slowly move into the fortress.

The courtyard is packed with enemies, so take your time to clear the way before coming to the main building, which you’ll need the keycard to enter. Once inside, another wave of enemy mercs awaits you, as well as plenty of booby traps; suppression mines, claymores, inflatable decoys, and gas grenades are everywhere here, so again, use your Depth Perception to see these traps through walls before entering each room.

The Warlord uses Semtex grenades and a Dragon’s Breath shotgun in the final room at the top of the fortress. Clear the room of mercs then push up and shoot the Warlord quickly. He has no helmet so aim for the head and he’ll drop very quickly.

Collect Strauss’ Research

Warlord drops this cool shotgun, as well as the research. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final step of the quest is to collect Strauss’ Research, which will drop from the Warlord when he dies. Players have reported Warlord sometimes won’t drop the research—if this happens to you, you’ll unfortunately have to exfil from the session and try again. As you don’t get to keep the Legacy Keycard, you’ll need to start at the Merc Camp again to break back in.

Once you complete the Storm the Castle mission, you will receive the Malicious Marrow weapon blueprint and 3,000 XP as your reward.