All MW3 Zombies Act 3 missions and rewards

Players have plenty of missions to work through in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and the story so far culminates in Act 3.
The third and final act of MW3 Zombies brings the story told in the previous acts full circle though does, of course, leave the door wide open for additional acts and missions to be added at a later date.
In order to see that final cutscene, there’s plenty of work ahead of you as you’ll have to work your way through the Act 3 missions—although there are plenty of rewards to be earned along the way.
All MW3 Zombies Act Three missions, rewards, and objectives
There are 11 regular missions in Act Three, plus a finale. The missions can be slightly harder than those found in the first two Acts of MW3 Zombies, although some are relatively simple.
Tier 1
Two-Factor Authentication
- Complete a Defend Ground Station Contract
- Kill 20 Mercenaries during a Defend Ground Station Contract
- Keep the computer’s health above 60 percent
- Exfil with the Death Perception Recipe
Rewards: Flawless Aetherium Crystal, 3000 XP
Sentry Guns are great for guarding a Ground Station.
Tier 2
Firestarter
- Ignite 50 Zombies with the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod
- Ignite 5 Special Zombies with the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod
Rewards: Epic Aether Tool, 2500 XP
Elemental Pop can also ignite enemies and countd towards the objective.
Ghosted
- Kill 100 Zombies with Aether Shroud Field Upgrade
- Kill 20 Mercenaries with Aether Shroud Field Upgrade
Rewards: Saw Blade Emblem, 2500 XP
Mercenary Strongholds are a great location to get multiple Aether Shroud kills.
Alternate Current
- Hit 10 Mercenaries with the Tesla Storm Field Upgrade
- Kill 50 Zombies affected by the Tesla Storm Field Upgrade
Rewards: Brain Rot Ammo Mod, 2500 XP
Escort Contracts are the perfect location to hit multiple Zombies with the Tesla Storm Field Upgrade.
Most Firepower
- Pack-a-Punch a weapon to Level 3
- Kill 100 Zombies with a Level 3 Pack-a-Punch Weapon
- Kill a Megabomb with a Level 3 Pack-a-Punch Weapon
Rewards: Carnage Charm, 2500 XP
Squad up when you’re looking to take down the Megabomb.
Paint the Target
- Kill 20 Mercenaries with a Precision Airstrike
- Hit a Mercenary Convoy with a Precision Airstrike
- Hit a Merc Camp with a Precision Airstrike
Rewards: Tombstone Can, 2500 XP
Stop the Mercenary Convoy before firing to ensure you don’t miss.
Crash and Burn
- Shoot down 3 Enemy Helicopters
Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token, 2500 XP
Defend Ground Station contracts will spawn multiple enemy helicopters.
Tier 3
Storm the Castle
- Complete a Merc Camp
- Clear a Mercenary Stronghold
- Defeat Warlord
- Collect Strauss’ Research
Reward: Malicious Weapon Blueprint, 3000 XP
The Warlord is Legacy and can be found at the end of the Legacy Fortress.
Tier 4
Closing Time
- Enter the Aether Storm
- Kill 50 Zombies inside the Aether Storm
- Defeat Stormcaller inside the Aether Storm
Rewards: Legendary Aether Tool Acquisition, 2500 XP
Squad up to take down the Stormcaller and use high-level Pack-A-Punch weapons.
Spring Cleaning
- Clear an Infested Stronghold in the High Threat Zone
Rewards: Death Rig Sticker, 2500 XP
Use the Death Perception perk to easily identify the location of Cysts.
Holdout
- Complete an Outlast Contract
- Kill 50 Zombies inside the corrupted space
- Exfil with the Wunderwaffle DG-2 Plans
Rewards: Ray Gun, 2500 XP
Use height to your advantage in an Outlast Contract.
Story Mission
Defeat Zakhaev
- Deploy to Zakhaev’s Stronghold
- Cleanse the Exclusion Zone
Rewards: Bone Collector Operator Skin, 10000 XP
Ensure you have a full squad for any story mission.