All MW3 Zombies Act 3 missions and rewards

Gear up and go.

Players have plenty of missions to work through in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and the story so far culminates in Act 3.

The third and final act of MW3 Zombies brings the story told in the previous acts full circle though does, of course, leave the door wide open for additional acts and missions to be added at a later date.

In order to see that final cutscene, there’s plenty of work ahead of you as you’ll have to work your way through the Act 3 missions—although there are plenty of rewards to be earned along the way.

All MW3 Zombies Act Three missions, rewards, and objectives

Plenty to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are 11 regular missions in Act Three, plus a finale. The missions can be slightly harder than those found in the first two Acts of MW3 Zombies, although some are relatively simple.