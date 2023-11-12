How to beat Stormcaller boss in MW3 Zombies

The Stormcaller boss can cause players big problems in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. If you’re struggling, look no further. This quick guide will show you where to find it, how to beat it, and what you get for being victorious.

In addition to regular Zombies that ramp up in difficulty the further you get inland, Operation Deadbolt is also filled with a handful of optional sub-bosses.

Legacy is tucked away deep in the Legacy Fortress, and the overall operation actually proves to be tougher than the boss itself. On the other hand, Stormcaller itself is no slouch, and is giving many unsuspecting MW3 players a hard time.

Where is the Stormcaller boss in MW3 Zombies?

You can’t miss the symbol. Screenshot by Dot Esports. You’ll take passive damage just being in the storm. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Stormcaller is hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find the Stormcaller in an Aether Storm, as highlighted by the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies map.

Browse these simple steps to find the Stormcaller boss:

Load into a game of Zombies. Open up the in-game map and look for a purple biological hazard symbol on the map. The map’s Legend shows it with a big purple circle around it, calling it “Aether Storm.” Head to your nearest one, and you’ll know you’re close as the area has a purple dome around it engulfed by gas and lightning. Pop your head inside, and you should soon encounter a figure flying around the area—this will be Stormcaller.

How to beat Stormcaller in MW3 Zombies

Stormcaller can take a ridiculous amount of damage and regenerates health. Quite simply, you need multiple players to simultaneously deliver a barrage of punishment using powerful weapons.

My number one piece of advice would be to go into the fight with a strong Pack-A-Punch weapon and/or a Wonder Weapon—ideally modified with the Pack-A-Punch treatment too. A full-on, concerted effort will be nothing short of required here.

Stormcaller boss rewards in MW3 Zombies

On the plus side, if you can take down a Stormcaller boss, you should rub your hands together with glee, as you could be rewarded with a Wonder Weapon, Schematic, Essence, XP, and more.

It’s all RNG, of course, but the possibility of getting one of the game’s many Wonder Weapons is a big temptation, as is a desirable Schematic.