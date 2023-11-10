How to get Schematics for Acquisitions in MW3 Zombies

There’s plenty to do and explore in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode and hunting for Schematics is definitely advisable.

These brilliant pieces of gear allow you to permanently unlock Aether Tools, Perks, Ammo Mods, and even Wonder Weapons—though the catch is they can be extremely tricky to locate.

We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know, including tips on how to maximize your chances of securing one of these rare drops.

How to get Schematics in MW3 Zombies

Prioritize exfil when you get one of these. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Schematics are a very rare drop in MW3 Zombies and you’ll be relying heavily on RNG to add these priceless tools to your collection—but there are a few things you can do to increase your chances.

Completing Contracts, clearing Aether Nests, and completing other Objectives in MW3 Zombies can provide Schematics as part of their rewards, so it’s always a good idea to grind these out whenever the opportunity arises.

Clearing Aether Nests is the quickest task of them all, although the loot is shared and, often, your teammates will beat you to the boxes. You can navigate around this by queueing solo or by focusing on other tasks.

When you complete a Contract, a reward portal will open and I’ve found that these rewards are individual and not shared, so there’s no chance of a teammate nabbing the gear you’re after.

It’s always wise to have a headset handy to chat with a teammate in these situations, as you may find they have looted something you need but they have already got it, so they may be willing to share.

How to use Schematics in MW3 Zombies

Craft away. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you’ve successfully extracted from Zombies with a Schematic in your inventory, you’ll permanently unlock the item for crafting in the pre-game menu.

To access them, head to the inventory customization menu that can be accessed before you drop into a game. Find an empty slot in your inventory and then click it, which opens up another menu where you are presented with two choices.

The first is where you can find the Acquisitions you have extracted previously, so you need to hit the second menu for Schematics. Here, you’ll see all of the Schematics that can be found and the option to craft the Schematics you have unlocked.

However, there is a cooldown for crafting that varies by item. As you can see in the image above, a Speed Cola Can has a three-hour crafting cooldown. More powerful Schematics, like the Ray Gun, have an even longer cooldown.