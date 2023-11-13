How to complete an Outlast Contract in MW3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has plenty of Contracts to complete while you fend off the undead hordes, one of which is an Outlast Contract.

Marked on the map with a radio antenna on a blue background, Outlast Contracts will see you remain in a specific area and fight off continuous droves of Zombies.

If you’re not prepared or don’t know what you’re doing, they can be quite tricky, but I’m here to help with some crucial tips.

How to complete an Outlast Contract

Head for the marker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Outlast Contracts in MW3 Zombies are fairly easy to complete in principle but, if you get overrun, can cause significant problems. As such, it’s important to always enter them prepared with a wealth of ammo and, ideally, teammates to help you.

Once you accept the Contract, you’ll be directed to a zone. Upon entering, there is a marker that needs to be activated and, from there, you’ll need to remain in the designated area until the tracker on the left reaches 100 percent.

The objective itself, thankfully, does not need to be defended. Instead, you just need to remain in proximity while it does its work and deal with the hordes of Zombies that will be heading your way—including pesky Hellhounds.

Outlast Contracts are much easier to complete if you have a Pack-A-Punch weapon and an Ammo Mod, while it’s also wise to use Field Upgrades whenever you can. I used the Energy Mine for this, as it provided me with some defense behind me.

Once the tracker hits 100 percent, the Contract will be complete and you can collect your rewards. If you are doing the Where’s Dr. Jansen mission, this is when Dr. Jansen’s Tablet will drop. Pick it up and then head to an Exfil.