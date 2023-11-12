Every Wonder Weapon in MW3 Zombies

You don’t get the name “Wonder Weapon” without being something a little special. Modern Warfare 3 Zombies makes sure to include a few of these, and you need them. Now.

Getting a Wonder Weapon instantly makes you a god, and it’s that simple. These rare weapons are incredibly hard to come by and can absolutely decimate most Zombies in a split-second.

MWZ has some interesting challenges for you to overcome, particularly in Act 1, and possessing at least one Wonder Weapon will feel like you yourself are possessed with power.

How many Wonder Weapons are in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Your moments with Wonder Weapons will be few and far between. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are three different Wonder Weapons to track down in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, and these are the Ray Gun, Wunderwaffe DG-2, and The Scorcher.

This is already a better start than CoD Vanguard‘s Zombies, which, inexplicably and controversially, launched without a single Wonder Weapon at all. Not only that, but I expect we’ll have more Zombies content, and expansions in the future, meaning even more Wonder Weapon walloping.

Ray Gun

The Ray Gun is its traditional automatic, laser-firing self. To me, it’s always been the best Wonder Weapon in any CoD, and it’s no different in MW3 Zombies.

Wunderwaffe DG-2

Another returning Wonder Weapon beloved by the community, the Wunderwaffe DG-2 features its trademark zapping effect when it kills an enemy, and possibly affects nearby threats, too.

The Scorcher

New for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you can charge The Scorcher to produce a pulse rifle blast eviscerating anything in its path. The longer you charge, the bigger and more deadly the radius of the shot will be.

How to get Wonder Weapons in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Well, do you feel lucky, punk? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The good news is that Wonder Weapons are all instantly available for you to get, but to actually obtain Wonder Weapons in MW3 Zombies, you need to get lucky with the Mystery Box, find a Schematic, or pray for a good drop from beating bosses.

Mystery Box

For the low, low price of just 950 Essence, you can get a chance at landing a Wonder Weapon from the Mystery Box. This strange box appears in random spots around Urzikstan, and each time you use it, it will spit out a weapon.

I swear, I got a Ray Gun from only my second use of the Mystery Box in MW3 Zombies. This is pure luck and nothing more. You could conceivably burn through 50,000 Essence and see nothing better than a high-tier assault rifle from a Mystery Box.

Schematic

MWZ players can earn special Schematics by completing Aether Nests and other special quests. This allows you to craft the item in question, and yes, even Wonder Weapons have Schematics too. This is a necessity, as unfortunately, you can’t extract Wonder Weapons, and the cooldown on Wonder Weapon crafting is also very harsh, at 48 hours.

Random Drops

You’ve got little to no chance of finding one as a random drop. Still, taking out some of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies’ most difficult enemies could be a gold mine. Based on my experience, killing a Mega Abomination or Legacy in the Legacy Fortress gives you a good chance of getting a Wonder Weapon.