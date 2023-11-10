How to get a Ray Gun in MW3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies does include a Ray Gun, it is as powerful as it’s ever been, and it can be yours under the right circumstances in CoD MW3.

There’s something almost inherently comforting about the Ray Gun in CoD Zombies, especially when you’ve been playing CoD for 15 years like I have. So to see it in MW3‘s Zombies mode is a sigh of relief—especially after the blasphemy of excluding it from Vanguard‘s launch.

CoD Zombies without a Ray Gun is like like Laurel without Hardy or Batman without the Joker: It doesn’t work. Adding a Ray Gun to your ranks is a shrewd move and one that will make traversing the undead-infested land of Urzikstan a lot more palatable.

How to get the Ray Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

As usual, you can make short work of most foes with the Ray Gun. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I’ve found a couple of surefire ways to secure a Ray Gun for yourself in MW3: the good ol’ Mystery Box, and you can also craft one via its personal Schematic.

Mystery Box

Whether you’re new to CoD Zombies or not, a method that has been consistent ever since the first Zombies way back in Call of Duty: World at War is the Mystery Box.

A magical box that costs 950 Essence to use, and is easily identifiable in MWZ by the giant blue beam emanating vertically from it. Obviously, there are a ton of different weapons you can get from the Mystery Box, so this method is pure luck.

You could pull one on your first try, or you might not see one in 100 uses of the box. It’s not pretty, but it has potential.

Crafting Schematic

The other main method we’ve come across in MW3 Zombies is actually crafting one. To do this, you’ll need to find the Ray Gun Schematic, and as you can imagine, it’s one of the rarest ones in MWZ.

An unconfirmed method of acquiring the Schematic, as claimed by the MWZombies Reddit community, is to kill the Mega Abomination mini-boss for a Bounty contract. Again, it’s not official that this will drop the Schematic, but it likely also isn’t the only way to acquire the Schematic.

Given that MW3 Zombies is very much in its infancy, there could always be an additional path to walk down to get the Ray Gun. If this happens, we’ll be sure to update this guide.